Texoma's Next All-Star: Tia McClelland

Tia started playing soccer at the age of four.....began cheering at age 5....and took up gymnastics at age 6.......... tia is now 10 years old and has aspirations of being the next simone biles....competing for team usa in the olympics.

The straight a student then hopes to pursue a career as a veteranarian....... congratulations to tia mcclelland....texoma's next all-star.

If you'd like to nominate the all-star athlete in your life....you can do so at texomashomepa ge.com.... (--tobin--) the henrietta bearcats only lost two games last year.... an 8 game winning streak