Illinois basketball releases non-conference schedule

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illinois men's basketball will play 15 non-conference games before Big Ten play tips off, the school announced Monday.

Here are a few notable dates to put on your calendar.your first chance to see this year's team is october 30th when illinois faces how abou this -- washington university.

That's illinois ad josh whitman's old stomping grounds.

The first regular season game is november 11th against southeast missouri state.the illini's first game against a power five conference school will come two weeks later against west virginia at the nit season tip-off in brooklyn.

They'll also get either florida state or temple in the big apple.north carolina state visits state farm center on november 29th in the acc/big ten challenge.and the annual braggin rights game is december 21st.that's a wednesday.the illini are coming off a 15-19 season -- their third straight year missing the ncaa