Hombre Enfrenta Juicio Hipotecario

Taxes or risk losing his home.

He called channel 5 news on your side's john hambrecht to see if we could help him out.

Eddie lamotte 's property taxes are a complicated issue.

We took a look at his problem to see if we could get him some help.

Eddie lamotte lives on three acres of land which he calls "chiquita grande rancho"..

Roughly translated to "little big ranch."

Lamotte is 78 years old.

He's had some serious health issues over the years.

Medical bills and what he calls a confusing tax billing system, have him falling behind on his property taxes.

He received a foreclosure notice earlier this month.

Cg eddie lamotte receives notice to pay property taxes or face possible foreclosure in9:38 out 9:48 so i started to pay 50 dollars a month and i thought everything was okay but then i got one of these statements, well they're going to foreclose on my property so i panicked standup cg.

John hambrecht channel five news five on your side in 6:25:24 out 6:39 he calls it la chiquita grande rancho..

Little big ranch what eddie would like is to hold onto this piece of property a little while longer, make an arrangement with his taxes and then sell the property to his brothers so he can move into a housing project in san benito the lawfirm handling lamotte's property taxes, found the problem.

We spoke with attorney john guevara over the phone.

He tells us lamotte has four accounts..

Cg voice of john guevara attorney for property tax collections for cameron county in 29:48 out 30:02 two accounts now merged into one..

So that's the land account, then he has another, he has his home and land that are separate accounts that is now on the land account.

Guevara says there is still some confusion on lamotte's fourth account.

They are still looking into it.

The attorney tells us the good news is lamotte will not face foreclosure on his homestead.

That property is protected by an over 65 deferral.

In30:29 out 30:40 the over 65 deferral was created by the legislature to protect those over 65 and who qualified with the appraisal district from losing their home.

Guevara says lamotte is still responsible for almost nine thousand dollars in back taxes.

He says he was glad channel five brought it to his attention.

Guevara encourages anyone with a question about their property taxes to call the lawfirm where they received the letter for clarification.

Channel five will stay in touch with lamotte.

First, to make sure he understands his options about his property taxes, and second, to see whether he will stay or sell the land and house to his brothers.