Nixa High School Cheers on Olympian, Frerichs

Shedd after 10 days of olympic competition, we've seen the cheers and excitement from rio... when michael phelps... won gold in the pool, or when the usa gymnastics team..

Chased their title.

All of those events brought us to a level of patriotism... but if you were to ask nixa high school about their most exciting moment.

It would have been the steeplechase.

"courtney came out and ran cross country her senior year.

It was my 2nd year coaching.

I'm not sure that either one of us knew what was going on, but i could tell right away that she was a pretty special athlete."

Shedd friends and family joined together at nixa today to cheer on one of their own.

24 year old courtney frerichs was slated to run in the finals of the 3-thousand meter steeplechase.

Frerichs was one of 3 americans in the group of 18, a result... her fans say.... of her hard work and dedication.

"immediately you could tell that she was a good runner.

Not only that, but she was a good leader for our program.

She came out as a senior and took a leadership role in a sport that she didn't know a great deal about," lance brumley -- nhs cross country coach "it's just been such an awesome journey for her, and i know that this is just the beginning.

I expect to see here, 4 years from now, again."

Tracy townsend -- nhs teacher before we take a look ahead at tokyo in 2020, lets get to the race that made history.

Courtney frerichs would finish with a time of 9:22 to earn her an 11th place finish, but earning the first ever medal for the united states in the steeplechase, was 25 year old emma coburn.

She earned the bronze medal, with the time of 9:07.

That brings us to our current medal count for the 2016 summer games.

The united states, still ahead of the competition.

They are leading the way with 72 total medals.

