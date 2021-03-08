Big Spring woman shot dead

Murder investigation in big spring.

Police have confirmed that 56-year-old sonya michelle drake was shot and killed in her home..

Cbs 7's stephanie bennett is looking for answers..she just spoke with neighbors..stephanie?

Right now this is all we have on the record... police say it's a murder investigation and they're following up on leads... we do *not know* if there are any suspects... but neighbors are speculating.

"i knew her as muffin.

Muffin."

Harry musick was not only drake's next door neighbor for years... but also her friend.

He says he'll miss her kindness and also-- "the sweet little lady she was."

Police say it happened here *nat* at the woman's home on westover road..just blocks from big spring's main drag.

The release said drake was dead on arrival..the cause?

A gunshot.

The neighbor we spoke with says there were rumors of domestic violence, though that is not confirmed.

"the lady that lives behind her in that little house up there, well she told me that there was domestic problems."

One look at the home--you'd never know someone was killed here last night.

Musick said he didn't even hear it happen.

We reached out to the police department to ask questions about suspects or possible motive... police say they are not releasing details.

The woman's body was sent for an autopsy today.

Live in the newsroom... stephanie bennett... cbs