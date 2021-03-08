Jacksonville New School District

Back to school today, for kids all across central arkansas.

It was also a milestone for the brand new jacksonville-north pulaski district-- going back to school for the very first time.

Kark 4's victoria price shows us the excitement.

After waiting more than three decades for this day to come...the jacksonville- north pulaski school district wasn't going to let a little weather-- rain on its parade.

[veronica simone, pinewood elementary parent] this is something we've wanted for so longor...in this case-- the hustle and bustle of back-to-school.

[veronica simone, pinewood elementary parent] we're hoping for the bestmonday marks the new district's áfirstá first day of school.a day superintendent tony wood says-- would never have happened-- without strong support from the community.

[tony wood, jnpsd superintendent] without questionj-n-p-s-d-- a dream 30 years in the making-- but the reality came in 2014-- when jacksonville voted to leave the pulaski county special school district.soon after-- the state board of ed approved forming the new district.

[tony wood, jnpsd superintendent]we will experience our growing pains as any new district would...things like not having precedent for operating costs, when trying to determine the district's budget.

[veronica simone, pinewood elementary parent] it's going to be different there's going to be a lot of changes but i think the changes are going to be goodit's out with the old, in with the new-- and students, teachers and parents-- are all bubbling with excitement.

[veronica simone, pinewood elementary parent] let's have a great yearspirits that not even a soggy day like this...could put a damper on.reporting in jacksonville-- i'm victoria price.

((bob)) fittingly enough-- today is also the first day of demolition over at the old jacksonville middle school complex.

It's part of the construction for the new jacksonville high school-- set to open in august 2019.