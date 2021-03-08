If you or someone you love lives in an apartment complex, you'll appreciate what Springfield firefighters were practicing on Monday.
Firefighters train for apartment fires
On facebook in addition to calling in the bomb squad.
>> if you or someone you love lives in an apartment complex, you will appreciate what springfield firefighters practiced today.
As linda russell shows us, it was a rare training opportunity in a building scheduled for demolition.
>> reporter: busting through walls in a three-story building in search of a fire victim isn't something springfield firefighters do every day.
>> we really have a good record of victims getting out before we arriver but every now and then you will have that instance where there is somebody trapped and when it comes to a case like that, you don't have any time to spare.
>> reporter: this apartment building on south kimbrough was to be demolished in a couple weeks to make way for new construction.
But doing damage wasn't a problem.
>> we thought it was just a great idea to give the firemen whatever they wanted for their training purposes.
>> it's not often we get the opportunity, you know, to force entry, which means breaking doors, little being a multi-story building an opportunity to practice ladder skills.
>> reporter: firefighters had to get up to the third floor, find and rescue a victim.
>> when you come out here and practice these skills and drill like this, then in a real situation you are able to move quickly, with a purpose.
>> reporter: the major says the new four-story apartment building to take the place of this one will be built with fire safety in mind.
>> hopefully we won't have to see the firemen, but if so it is built for our residents' protection.
>> reporter: about 50 firefighters from every station across the city took part in the training.
So when it's the real thing they will be ready.
>> in a place like this is where you hone those skills.
>> reporter: linda russell, "ky3 news."
>> steve: that building is coming down to make room for phase 4 of bear village.
The off-campus student housing