New Tech Paying Off

WAAY-31's Luke Hajdasz discusses how new body scanning technology has helped a local jail.

New at 5 - the morgan county sheriff's office says the body scanners the city bought about a year ago have proven to be worth the investment.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz went to the jail to learn more about how they work and what they've caught... it's a lot like going through security at the airport.

Here i am...getting scanned head to toe.

Before the sheriff's office had these machines, everyone booked at the jail was strip searched.

This meant some things might get by deputies - and anything swallowed?

Forget about it.

Deputies say these scanners have taken the guesswork out of the search process.

The sheriff's office tells me they've found everything from guns, to drug contraband to handcuff keys with these scanners.

Sot: lt.

Richard moats morgan co.

Sheriff's office "some days there's more, some day's there's none.

It's just a by chance kind of thing.

But i would say on average in a week we may find three to four items of contraband a week.

Which, doesn't seem like a lot when you're scanning 30 to 40 people a day, but in the grand scheme of things that's a lot of issues that could be