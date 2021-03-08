The Daily Scoop 8-16-2016

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

This first story hardly needs any introduction.

Please enjoy this wonderful video of dick van dyke singing "chitty chitty bang bang" at a denny's restaurant.

The 90-year-old was sharing a meal with his very own a cappella act, the vantastix, at this denny's in santa monica, california... when suddenly they burst into song with van dyke leading the way in his classic film two people were lightly injured when a television camera suspended by cables fell to the ground in the olympic park today outside the basketball arena.

T-v globo showed footage of the large suspended camera crashing and images of people injured and being aided by emergency services.

One woman who was treated by medics walked from the scene wearing a neck brace, while the other victim was carried off on a stretcher.

The camera that reportedly belonged to the olympic broadcasting services was hanging from wires in the middle of the olympic park when it fell onto an area where visitors were gathering.

Anchor banter one hundred and sixteen hot air balloons took to the skies in england sunday at europe's largest balloon festival.

Gusty winds prevented flying yesterday but conditions were ideal this morning.colorful balloons filled the air over the english countryside in bristol.

The event attracted balloonists from around the world... as far away as thailand.

The four-day festival was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.

Anchor banter tuesdaya slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 9am.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night a slight chance of showers and thunderstorm s before 2am.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday sunny, with a high near 87.

North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night a chance of showers