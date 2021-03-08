OPSO Free Archery Clinic

Morning i have mr. scott smith.

Good morning how are you?

Ss: good morning.

Michelle: so he is with the ouachita parish sheriffs office and he is talking to us a little about an upcoming archery clinic from the kids, so i'm going to let you take it away and give us all the details.

Ss: yeah we have a free archery clinic coming up september the 3rd, its out at the sheriffs archery center out off of new natchitoches, for ages 6 to 16, boys and girls and its free of charge we have plenty of good instructors who will teach the kids how to shoot a compond bow.

Its very safe and we'll have free food and drinks and jumpers and all kinds of things.

Michelle: we were talking before we started and i mentioned that i was interested.

Even though its for kids, it sounds sound so exciting and you mentioned hunting season is coming up, right?

Ss: it is, and we want to try to highlight our archery park as well.

Its a beautiful archery park and you can shhot from different elevated locations.

We have a kids range there.

Its handicap accesible and want to ty to hightlight that as well but the future of archery is these kids and so this gives us the opportunity to teach them the right way.

Michelle: sounds good.

And for those interested.

What do they need to do to get registered.

Ss; really all you need to do is go to the sheriffs website, there is a little bit more information about it.

There are emails you can email and there is a phone number you can contact.

Just get em registered or you can just come out that day.

We'd like to get a good number of who's coming.

Its goign to be