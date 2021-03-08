Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Joe Frugal 8-16-2016

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Joe Frugal 8-16-2016
Joe Frugal 8-16-2016
Joe Frugal 8-16-2016

For cbs.

=== one other online item to make you aware off this morning... today's joe frugal deal.

Score access to mlb.tv premium for the rest of the baseball season just for purchasing a dessert.

Head over to wendy's, purchase a frosty, take a picture with it and then upload it to twitter or instagram with the hastag 50centfrostymlb.

The first 34-thousand people to do so will get a gift subscription to watch baseball games on your mobile and streaming devices.

Links to more info can be found on our facebook page, my blog, and on twitter @joefrugaltv.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like