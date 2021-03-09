5:30 Kenneth Walker Charges Dropped 03.08.2021

IN LOUISVILLE... A JUDGE HAS PERMANENTLY DISMISSED CHARGES AGAINST THE BOYFRIEND OF BREONNA TAYLOR... ACCUSED OF THE ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A POLICE OFFICER.

L3: abc 36 news white charges permanently dropped against kenneth walker breonna taylor's boyfriend was ... kenneth walker fired a shot at a louisville police officer.... as they were executing a no-knock warrant on taylor's apartment last march.

Walker says he thought intruders were breaking in.

Taylor was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

Last may... attempted murder charges against walker were dropped... but without prejudice... meaning the charges could be restored.

But today a judge honored the county attorney's recommendation that the charges be dropped permanently.

