Cooking with Carol: Back to school recipes

Freeman clinical dietitian Heather Boline joins Carol in the kitchen to show us some healthy and delicious recipes for back to school.

>>reporter: how easy that is.

You can do that in the morning and here they are.

>>woman: my kids love this.

This is one of their favorite things.

My kids love to have a good smoothy.

I like to blend it up a bit smoother but you got the idea.

>>reporter: and that looks delicious.

And it's healthy.

>>woman: lots of good calcium and protein.

Lots of fiber.

Keep your mind healthy.

>>reporter: that would be good for breakfast or a snack.

Everybody likes peanut butter.

What are we doing with this?

>>woman: these are another one of my favorites for snack or even to add to breakfast, just to get protein.

These are peanut powder balls.

We've got peanut butter, you can add oatmeal and nonfat dried milk powder which is great protein and calcium.

Then we've got honey to make it sweet and keep it all together.

About 1/4 cup of honey.

We can just stir that up and we're going to make peanut butter powerballs.

>>reporter: i've heard of putting peanut butter on toast, that's good.

>>woman: and waffles, too.

>>reporter: that would be great.

This is a great idea.

>>woman: we'll get that stirred up.

>>reporter: and then you just make it -- >>woman: and form it into bite sized pieces and you can have it along with cereal in the morning or add it with an apple for a snack.

>>reporter: you're doing well.

The most important thing is that they have something nutritious even before -- >>woman: for breakfast.

There have been so many studies that show that kids who eat a healthy breakfast in the morning concentrate better, they do better in school, they also have less overeating and later in the day.

But the thing also that i want to remind you is that not only should you feed your kids healthy but yourself.

>>reporter: parents need to because they need to be healthy all day.

>>woman: they take care of the kids and pay attention to them and sometimes they forget about their own nutritional needs.

>>reporter: i think any parent would like this.

Or any child.

There we go, this is what we're doing.

That's easy.

The peanut butter is good.

>>woman: it's a very good source of protein and gives you that extra boost.

The thing about carbohydrates like cereal and milk and bread and toast, those carbohydrates breakdown pretty quickly.

If you have cereal and milk in the morning, you're hungry in a couple of hours and that added protein gives you the extra boost and adds the log to the fire.

>>reporter: or if you have the cereal and put fruit with it, even a banana or -- >>woman: even nuts and cheese along with your breakfast.

>>reporter: that would be a good breakfast.

But the most important thing is nutrition and for school starting, these are great ideas because your kids use this and they are healthy.

>>woman: i do.

>>reporter: one's working -- graduating.

>>woman: and one's a senior this year.

>>reporter: and this is proving to be