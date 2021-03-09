Checking in with Ferrum College's Rob Grande

Hoping to improve on some pretty tough seasons they've suffered recently.

And the panthers will try to do so under first year head coach, rob grande.

Grande was hired as the program's new head coach last december, taking over for dave harper.

While grande has spent more than two decades coaching at the collegiate level, including the past 11 seasons at emory and henry, this is his first stint as a head coach.

And he's ready for his first season as a panther to get underway.

Rob grande/ferrum head coach: you go from one program to the next as the new year began and we started scratching in january and clawing to get to august and it's here now.

Our kids are working hard the last couple days and are excited about the season.

I like their enthusiasm and i like how they have come to camp ready to compete.

As we progress into some padded practices and more scrimmage opportunities, we'll know better some of the guys that are gonna help us this fall.

Anthony konieczka/ferrum senior linebacker: coach grande is amazing.

We had a good spring with him.

We had a solid fifteen weeks with him and then we get back after it out here a little bit more everyday.

He's amazing.

Harvey taylor/ferrum senior quarterback: i'm really looking forward to this year.

We have a different system set in place and i feel like it's going to highlights some of the players that we do have in this offense.

We've gotten bigger.

We've gotten closer and bonded.

It's gotten stronger and i feel like this is a good group of guys that i would love to finish my senior season off