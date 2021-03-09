Red Cross Blood Drive

The american red cross is once again calling on the community to give blood-- while also honoring local police and firefighters.

Kaitlyn jackson explains why the need is so great this time of year.

Right now there is an emergency need for blood in our community.

The donations that are coming in today are being put to immediate use.

The vestal fire department is holding a blood drive right now.

It's the last of several blood drives that have been held at local fire departments this summer.

The hometown heros theme is used to encourage people to donate blood while also honoring those who help serve our community "we need to get creative everyday on how we collect blood because people don't understand how important it is.

"you never know what's going to happen in the future, crazy things could happen.

There could be something that could happen to you that you could never expect and you need blood."

The red cross says in the summer--less people donate.

The goal for this blood drive is to reach 30 units of blood.

That much blood can help up to 90 people who are in need.

The red cross says it only takes an hour to donate blood.

People can donate until 7 tonight -- so there is still plenty of time to come down and help out.

In vestal, i'm kaitlyn jackson -- wbng