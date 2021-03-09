Kane latest

A law enforcement officer.

Embattled pennsylvania attorney general kathleen kane has resigned, just one day after being convicted for leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

It.the norristown jury effectively ending kane's career monday as the state's top cop by convicting her of all nine counts she faced.she now faces up to seven years in prison.kane stayed in office even after her law license was suspended but could not remain in office as a convict.the state's solicitor general says he told kane it was time to go.

"she did not ask my opinion and i did not volunteer it until this afternoon when she did ask my opinion and i told her that i thought it would be very difficult for her to remain in light of developments in montgomery county" 3 kane released a brief statement saying -quote- "i have been honored to serve the people of pennsylvania and i wish them health