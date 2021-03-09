This Week At Barnes & Noble: The Lego Building Event

Our friend, Bonnie Mason, is here to give us all of the details.

>>paul: all right, here is something that can be easy to concentrate on it.

Playing with legos.you're never too old to explore the depths of your creativity.

Barnes and noble is giving you the chance to do it.

Bonnie mason is here to do- - tell us all about it and more.

>> always a pleasure to be here.

>> saturday, pretty big day at barnes and noble >> we like to think saturday's are pretty awesome.

This week, we have the national storytime which is at every barnes and noble.

Those stories are .

[indiscernable] a takeoff on the .

[indiscernable] the other stories mira forecast the future.

She tells mirror, you don't have the gift.

Mirror discovers she can forecast other things.

Kids stories and of course there are always exercise, fun exercises and activities.

So then at 4:00 p.m.

We have the lego build events.

There are preselected designs that tiny kids , i think kids are born knowing how to use - - how they are born using computers, they are born with fabulous lego ideas.

There are those things they can come and practice on.

Also, we have a whole new selection of colorful legos.

They will be out for everyone to, and build at will.

>> that sounds like a lot of fun.

>> we have an lego build event every once in a while.

People are so creative and build the most wonderful , wonderful buildings and all sorts of things.

It's fun to watch.

>>paul: i understand it's not too late to take part in the summer readingprogram .

>> oh no.

They can redeem their journals until september 6.

We have journals available.

Still have free books available.

All they need to do is come in the store, grab a journal and fill it out.

Bring it back with a parent signed.

Pick up a free book.

>> school is in session for many schools, is continuing to open across central illinois.

You also have a deal for educators .

>> we do.

We would love educators to come in.

A free discount card available for them.it offers them a 20 percent discount all year.

Four times a year they get 25 percent discount for a week or so.

While they have to do is bring proof of employment, come in, sign up.

And they get their card immediately.

>> sounds pretty good.all right, just to recap, storytime starts at 11:00 on saturday.

It features the bottomthat scopic and mira