Henderson County Bus Driver Tells Her Side Of The Story

I'm alexandra johnson.

Last week we told you about two girls... who's mother said they had to walk down the highway to get home... she blamed their driver for dropping them off in the wrong neighborhood.

That now former bus driver-- says despite her perfect record...she was forced out.(bus nats)last wednesday amy lancaster was driving this henderson county bus...it was the first day of school and the first day of lancasters' new route."that afternoon these girls ended up on my bus i pulled into this mobile home park."as she pulled into carriage mobile home park she dropped off two girls..

Eight and nine years old.... lancaster said she asked both girls twice if this is where they lived... both times they said yes."do you live on this street, yes i do but our house is down there i said ok well sweetie i can't get down there because my bus can't fit and i can't get turned around that's why everybody gets off here are you sure youre ok, your house is right down there yes, it is ok have a good day night i'll see you tomorrow."however the mother of the girls... natasha burnside says this isn't where they live.

She says lancaster knew that-- but told them she didn't feel like driving them there....therefo re they had to walk a half a mile...through a field and...down highway 41 south to their actual house.(little girl sound) lancaster says each bus driver is given a route sheet but many times kids' names are left off the list-- especially at the beginning of the year....and the girls' names weren't on her route...nor was their address."this happens all day long on the first day of school unfortunately the route sheets are not updated it's an issue for every bus driver."lancaster says she was notified thursday she wouldn't be driving anymore and on friday she says the school corporation forced her to resign or be terminated."i had a great time with the kids of this community i will miss you guys and i know you guys will miss me too i'd like my job back that's what i'd like."

Alexandra-- i reached out to the school corporation who told me they cannot discuss this issue as it is