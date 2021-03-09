William Fleming Colonels
Football previews roll on tonight as we take a trip to william fleming high school.
The kernels return 3 starters on offense and 2 on defense from a team that finished 4-6.
4th year head coach bobby martin knows they lack experience.
But he feels the team is a great group and believes hard work will lead fleming to a successful season.
01-0511-1517 seconds martin i think they know what to expect out of me on day one.
It is a work in progress.
I think it is turing in the right direction.
I think they are buying in.
I think the community is buying in.
We just have to keep working.
Reynolds i feel like it is going to be a great season.
We just have to keep working.
We have to keep believe what the coaches are instilling in us.
I think it is going to go good.
William fleming opens at home on the 26th against jefferson forest...