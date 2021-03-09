William Fleming Colonels

William Fleming is young, but hungry

Football previews roll on tonight as we take a trip to william fleming high school.

The kernels return 3 starters on offense and 2 on defense from a team that finished 4-6.

4th year head coach bobby martin knows they lack experience.

But he feels the team is a great group and believes hard work will lead fleming to a successful season.

martin i think they know what to expect out of me on day one.

It is a work in progress.

I think it is turing in the right direction.

I think they are buying in.

I think the community is buying in.

We just have to keep working.

Reynolds i feel like it is going to be a great season.

We have to keep believe what the coaches are instilling in us.

I think it is going to go good.

William fleming opens at home on the 26th against jefferson forest...