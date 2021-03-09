Sports 10pm

Pick up... and games will be here before you know it yeah that's right just a couple weeks away from the first games..

I cant wait.

Always a couple surprise teams out there..

And i know there are going to be a few again this year leading up to this years opening game kickoff... each night the 47abc sports team will bring you a sideline, camp report, from one of our shores high school football teams his time we make a trip up to centreville, to check in on this years queen anne's lions squad.

"red 8, hut!"

Football is back at queen anne's the lions are coming off 7-4 season, but were led by seniors like tommy bull, and ahmad gray "nat pop of gray touchdown" that doesn't mean there's a shortage of talent in centreville though "i have high hopes for the team.

Great talent out here, we have depth, and that's a key.

So yea, i'm expecting big things."

One of those talents, is senior tyler bonner the 2 time 1st-team all conference, and honorable mention all-state tight end and linebacker is back again..

And thinks the defense can be even better this year "i think we are going to be just as good as we were this past year.

Don't see why we cant do at again, if not more."

On the offensive side of the ball, there's a battle developing at q-b between seniors mike deangelo, and pat freeman "mike deangelo is a really smart kid, along with pat, but mike brings comes running with throwing, while pat is more of a pocket passer."

Whoever wins the job, will get the luxury of working behind one of the best lines in the conference, and the strength of the team "dude they are ridiculous.

That's a lot of beef, and that's a lot of talent up there.

Like coach graef said, three starters, three three year starters, and that's just a lot of talent up there, i'm lucky to be running behind some of those guys."

The lions open their season september 2nd when they host kent county taking it to some baseball the shorebirds were back to work tonight, as they opened up a 3 game series with the grasshoppers.

And this ended up being a bit of a tough one for the birds they battled but came up just short..

3-2 delmarva got a homer from steve laurino in the 7th to tie the game up..

But greensboro was able to push the winning run across in the bottom of that frame.

And the orioles opened up their huge series with the red sox tonight boston jumped out to an early lead in this one 5th inning here when mookie betts turns on that pitch for a 3 run jack to left back comes baltimore though bases loaded for matt weiters and he sends that one to left for a 2 rbi single but the red sox came to play tonight betts again..

This time a 2 run blast to left they are still going at it, but last checked they are in the 9th with the o's still trailing 5-3 that's it for sports.

