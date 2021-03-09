Walsh Ready To Move On After Missed FG In Playoffs

You might remember their playoff meeting last year had an unfortunate ending for kicker blair walsh.

As zach borg tells us, walsh has done his best to forget.

You can't talk about blair walsh without talking about the moment that ended minnesota's season and tested viking fans sanity."i mean i'm over it.

It's in the past.

It's something that i, you know, took the time to think about and move on from it.

I mean, i'm one of the better kickers in the league.

That's not just how i feel, the stats say that, and that's how i come out here and approach every day."

Walsh says.

Walsh isn't lying.

Prior to that miss he'd been 30-for-31 in his career from 20-29 yards, and 2015 was the second best statistical season of his career, even if it's defined by one bad boot.

"it's not frustrating.

It's one of those things that comes with the territory."

Walsh says.

To improve his accuracy walsh has kicked at the kind of uprights arena teams like the sioux falls storm use.

"it's nice.

I mean we were out there today kicking on those arena uprights getting more and more accurate.

Just be more and more consistent."

Blair says.

"his confidence right now is good.

He had a great spring.

I think he hit 92, 93 percent of like 250 field goals that he kicked in the spring."

Vikings special teams coach mike priefer says.

The only way we're going to really know if walsh has recovered from that missed kick will be the first time he has to attempt another game winner.

That might make a lot of viking fans nervous but fortunately the most important guy in the deal isn't.

"you hit on it perfectly, you always look forward to the next chance as a kicker.

Sometimes you don't know when it's coming.

You just always have to be ready and that's just kind of the way the job pans out."

Walsh says.

With the vikings, zach borg, kdlt sports.