West Sioux TAD

West sioux on the gridiron.

The falcons started the year 11-0 and appeared poised for a deep postseason run, but they suffered their first loss in the state quarterfinals to rival akron- westfield.

This year, the falcons have some big holes to fill at the skill positions.

Porter hummel, who threw for a state record 583 yards in a single game, as well as justin negaard and kezden blankenship who combined for over 3600 total yards are gone.

But just about everybody else is back for coach ryan schwiesow.

The falcons have seven returning starters on o, and 9 on d as they continue to build the program and have high hopes for 2016.

Ryan schwiesow--"every year, you start the year with expectations of going to the dome and we're not going to change that.

We're going to have to work hard for it.

We're obviously going to take one game at a time because that's what we have to do to win.

But our expectations are to get to the dome and win a state championship.

That's what every team sets out for, and if you're not setting out for that then you probably shouldn't be playing."

Jake lynott--"we're bringing in some new and younger guys that don't necessarily know the offense quite yet but i feel like after a few games we'll get to know everything and we'll be rolling then."

Isaac topete--"we've got back up.

I mean somebody could fill a spot if we need to, but like i sd, our young guys should step up and do a great job."

The falcons play unity christian next saturday at the cnos classic at morningside.

