Elvis Memento Given to Springfield History Museum on the Squ

More local news tonight on kolr 10... jennifer a piece of elvis history will now have a permanent home on the square in springfield.

David today the history museum celebrated the donation of an artifact from the widow of springfield native john wilkinson.

Wilkinson first met elvis at a concert at the shrine mosque in 1956 -- and later became a guitarist in elvis' t-c-b band... which stood for taking care of business.

Jennifer each member of the band received a "t-c-b" necklace.

Wilkinson's has also been given to the history museum to become part of a permanent display honoring the king of rock and roll... and wilkinson's role in music history.

John sellars, exec.

Dir.

History museum: i think it's going to be very exciting for people to see and i think this will add to the attraction, as far as visitors and people coming from other places that will want to stop and see the museum just because of this elvis related memorabilia.

David visitors can see the necklace and other items when museum renovations are complete next spring.

Wilkinson passed away in 2013.

Today's dedication took place on the 39th anniversary of elvis' death.