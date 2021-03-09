Despite trailing. Trump's team sees opportunity in Colorado

We've learned tonight, after holding out for months.... colorado senator cory gardner will support donald trump in november... last night k-r-d-o newschannel13's eric fink was the only southern colorado reporter to talk one-on-one with hillary clinton's national campaign manager, robby mook.

Tonight - it's the trump campaign's turn.

Eric talks with the g-o-p nominee's state director.

Donald trump has stumped for votes in our swing state twice.

Trump told me a few weeks ago, he would be back often.

I'll be campaigning a lot in colorado.

And state director patrick davis knows our nine electoral votes are key to victory.

Colorado is on every map.

Yes, this is a must win for donald trump, it's a must win for hillary clinton.

The road to the white house goes right through colorado.

But the latest poll suggests the road is narrowing for trump... trailing clinton by double digits.

And robby mook says the clinton team wants to win states big and send a message.

You can't run as a major party nominee and make the kind of disrespectful, bigoted, racist remarks from donald trump.

You can't nominate someone who's so temperamentally unfit to lead our armed forces.

The hillary clinton campaign doesn't get to make that decision.

She's running on a message of another eight years, another four years of barackobama.

Davis says the ground game in colorado is blossoming with 100 volunteers on the ground.

We will eventually open 10 offices in colorado.

We have people knocking on doors and making phone calls every day and we have for over a year.

Clinton now has 17 offices here, but the trump team is not betting on tradition.

Davis argues trump's group of voters is so different from republicans of the past and that's why he says he doesn't buy the numbers showing trump playing from behind here much of the summer.

His coalition is filled with people who left the republican or democratic party and became unaffiliated voters.

As we look to the fall - both teams with different formulas hope to swing colorado.

Eric fink, k- r-d-o newschanne l 13.

The trump team has not aired t-v ads in this battleground state yet.

Davis says the ads will likely start after labor day.

The trump team has not aired t-v ads in this battleground state yet.
Davis says the ads will likely start after labor day.