How Much Back to School in Lubbock Costs and How to Save

Elizabeth as some parents might be excited school is back-- others might be worried about the added funds l-i-s-d is asking you for so i went to a united store here in lubbock to see how much kids are being required to bring with them on their first day of school it seems like every year the school supply lists are getting longer and longer-- and for a parent of 2 high schoolers and 2 toddlers-- it can really add up kyle elliott//united assistant store director, lubbock "not only does the kids have to have those unique items but teachers are requesting it.

So yes it has become a long long list."

L-i-s-d has a standard list of school supplies for each grade in elementary school all the way to high school so we counted the numbers... 2nd graders have to bring 14 items on their first day some of which you might already expect --like crayons..pencils..

Paper..and folders when it's all added up-- it comes out to 86 dollars and 15 cents and for the grade below them elizabeth pace//klbk news "about twenty-five dollars worth of school supplies in my cart right now accroding to the lisd first grade school supply list.

And it doesn't include one of the most expensive items on the list which is a handwriting tablet and earbuds.

And then the thing that's not on the list at all that your kids might be looking forward to the most is the latest trends in lunch boxes or backpacks."

Those can be anywhere from 12 to 70 dollars at"united or target kyle elliott//united assistant store director, lubbock "because of the added things on the list it does become quite expensive."

But there are a few ways to save some bucks kyle elliott//united assistant store director, lubbock "using our required card here at united, and using the kids club and all of that.

And getting the weekly discounts through emails and all of that really helps out."

A local middle school principal says uniforms helps take off the pressure of back to school clothes chris huber//atkins middle school principal "the first year we had a lot of parents in the fall who said you were right this really saved us money this was not the big challenge we thought it was going to be."

