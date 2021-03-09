24-Year-Old Man Found near Olmito

New details now on the search for a missing man continues near olmito.

Channel five's daisy martinez will join us live from the scene with more... we're outside olmito on near rice track road.

Searchers haven't found a body, but yes a dive team continues to search..

Also on scene is the brownsville fire department... officials are calling this a 4 to 5 acre reservoir.

They are searching for the body of a young adult male.

At this point that's all we know... they are searching on foot as well.

You can see a car in the back of the scene right now a lot of questions remain.

Yesterday, a brownsville familyr3 the 24-year old man has been found... he had several self inflicted wounds.

The chief says