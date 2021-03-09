Proposed 2017 Budget Could Bring Changes for City Workers

One of the proposed cost-cutting measures could bring major changes to the cost of health insurance for hundreds of city employees.

The Evansville City Council met Tuesday for the second day of 2017 budget hearings hearings.

Brad--and if it's passed in its current form -- major changes could be on the horizon for the health insurance for hundreds of city employees.

Eyewitness news jordan vandenberge explains."in a three-ring binder((nats))you can find the proposed budget for the next 365 days.it's chock full of facts and figures."(that increase) that increase for utilities is $331,000."but in the end -- it comes down to two."(to me) to me, it looks like a balanced budget."mayor lloyd winnecke presented the council with his 337-million dollar city budget monday.with projected revenues of 342-million -- council president missy mosby says it provides a cushion of roughly 5-million dollars.but to reach that point -- concessions had to be made."(as a) as a whole, we took out some of the wants like roberts park.

That's a want, not a need.

That was not put in the budget.

That was taken out."the most drastic of changes will come for the hundreds of city employees and their health insurance.mosby called it a difficult decision -- but one that had to be made.

"(they're not) they're not going to be raising premiums that much.

It's going to be about $53 for a single person.

But the deductible for a single person is going from $750 up to $5,000."the drastic increase in health insurance deductibles for city employees will come at a 3-point-6 million dollar savings for the city.and because of this -- mosby says -- there will be no layoffs this year."(you know) you know, i've been talking to people who don't work for hte city and it still is a lot less than what most people are paying.

I know that doesn't make this any easier for them to bear but it's still a great plan.

Brad-- mosby says while there aren't expected to be any layoffs -- four open positions will not be filled.she expects the budget to be passed by late