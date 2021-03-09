How much does a President really impact your personal life?

Many voters are perplexed by the two major choices.

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 Utah) – The race for the White House has put our country in an unusual situation.

Plan.

[a12]unpopular presidential candidates-ots kim f topics like this... have divided the nation this election season.

Studies show... in 2016 we have two very unpopular candidates.

For more on this topic, we turn to good 4 utah's chief political correspondent, glen mills.

Glen.

[a13]unpopular presidential candidates-bam glen m both candidates have high unfavorable ratings... but one has to win.

No matter who that is a lot of americans will be disappointed... but experts point out it's not really the person sitting in the oval office that has the most impact on our personal lives.

:08 - :14 [a14]your local election headquarters animation wipe-se the race for the white house has put our country in an unusual situation.

Scott rasmussen/ national political pollster "we have the two most unpopular presidential candidates in the history of polling.

Both candidates are viewed unfavorably by a majority of americans."

Scott rasmussen is the president of rasmussen media group... he says it's proof the political system is broken... but that won't hold us down.

He says from george washington to barack obama it's the culture that truly leads our country while politicians lag behind.

Rasmussen "bill gates and steve jobs have had a bigger impact on 21st century america than the last seven candidates combined."

He says american ingenuity will continue to be more powerful than policy regardless who wins the election.

Rasmussen "the culture and technology are going to solve the health care problem.

Not obamacare, not the republican alternative."

But still, the choice has some utah voters puzzled... and they are talking about it on the abc4 utah facebook page.

James kephart says: "i can't support either candidate in the election, but whoever is elected deserves a chance to prove they can do the job.

I will support them.

God help us all."

Wes gledhill adds: "for the first time ever, our country is going backwards, not forward."

Rasmussen "for anybody who is discouraged and depressed about politics that notion that america can work around a dysfunctional political system is probably the greatest reason for hope."

Glen m the latest polls have clinton building a big lead in key, swing states.

She's so confident in fact, her super pac, is planning to temporarily stop running ads in the battleground states of virginia, colorado and pennsylvania.

Here in utah, trump leads by 12 points.

Live in studio,