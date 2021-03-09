COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Kansas City area

SEE FOR HIS SEAT.BUT FIRST -- SOME GOODNEWS ON COVID-19HOSPITALIZATIONS...GOOD EVENING... I'MCAITLIN KNUTE.WE'RE LEARNING TODAY --THAT THOSEHOSPITALIZATIONS AREDOWN IN MANY MEDICALCENTERS ACROSS THEMETRO.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEWENT TO FIND OUT WHY.Many hospitals say theirCOVID units look drasticallydifferent now than just acouple months ago.We had an average of 40 to45 patients that were covidpositive in hospital in midJanuary and we are nowrunning in the single figures,somewhere between 6 and 9most of the time.Two people at AdventHealthShawnee Mission"s covidICU are on ventilators, also asharp decrease.

In Januaryalmost 40 employees were outat once due to covid exposureor quarantine - now it"sjust 2.We're able to rest people alittle bit better.

They wonthaveto work as much as they wereworking before..MEANWHILE, TrumanMedical Center has no covidpatients on ventilators.We've been running in the lowteens which is the lowestnumber of patients we've hadin the hospital with covid sinceback in June, i think that'squite a milestone.St.

Joseph Medical Centerreports no covid patients inisolation in the ICU.The Kansas City VAannounced mid February thatnone of their patients werecovid positive, whichhadn"t happened sincelast June.The University of KansasHealth System is also happywith their numbers - under 40patients total.We"ve continued to behappy for these last fewweeks on overall number ofpatients, obviously we"dlike to see that zero.Doctors I spoke with areencouraged these milestonesare positive, they say thevaccine is a big factor.We're doing i think better insocial distancing and maskingoverall but also i think tvaccinations have made a bigdent in that as well eventhough we're still at lowpercentage.Truman has vaccinated50,000 people sinceDecemberWhen you go to thevaccination clinics people arereally excited to be able to getvaccinated but I think moreexcited to see sort of that ththing is coming around