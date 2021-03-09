Yulieski Gurriel shines in Triple-A debut

A big night at chukchansi... it is tuesday... so the fresno tacos came out to play.... they started a 4-game set against the omaha storm chasers.

------------------ rough night for keegan yuhl... in 3 and a third... he gave up 7 hits, 9 runs... 7 earned while striking out 3.

He was pulled after getting hit by a line drive... he was able to walk off on his own... looked a little shaken up... ------------------- but this is the guy all eyes were on... cuban star, yulieski gurriel... who just signed a 47 and a half million dollar deal with the astros.

In double-a... he only recorded 2 hits in 17 at bats... but in his first game in triple- a... he flipped a switch... bottom 4... he gets a hold of one and launches it to right for a leadoff home run... he went 3 for 4 with 2 rbi... and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Unfortunately the tacos fall 12-5.

But here's manager tony defrancesco on the cuban phenom.

Julia: he did tell me that he expects to play gurriel at third base tomorrow... you'll definitely want to see him in person because he won't be here for long.

