Trump's campaign coordinator speaks in Bend

NewsChannel 21's Jennifer Wade attends the Deschutes County Republicans Committee meeting where Trump's campaign coordinator for Oregon spoke.

### the deschutes county republicans central committee held a meeting tonight.

And they had a special visitor!

Reporter jennifer wade was at the meeting at the shiloh inn in bend tonight.

Jenn, who was there?

Dani, tonight's guest speaker was christopher gergen -- trump's campaign coordinator for oregon -- who helped rally the supporters..

Gergen discussed how trump's campaign is going in oregon and how central oregonian's can help the campaign..

He says trump's agenda is the agenda of the american people.

And trump is focused on getting people back to work and improving education in oregon.

### "and doing the things that the use to do, increasing education.

Education here is terrible, were ranked in the bottom 20 percent and really giving power to the people here in oregon to fix the problems" he says trump will be coming to portland on august thirty-first for a fundraising event but it's not confirmed if he will also be holding a rally in oregon.

The trump campaign is still determining if there will be time for a rally in portland, medford, or possibly even bend.

We will of course