2016 Olympics: Training Local Gymnasts

Over the last week....several american gymnasts have taken home the gold for the united states.and in london four years ago the women's team brought home the all around team and individual gold medals.k-p-v-i news that works for you reporter paul beam visited a local gym to see learn about the rigorous training american gymnasts go through to make it to the olympics.

Some of the most iconic olympic moments come from the gymnastics...from floor routines to the high flying acrobatics of the bars and vault.sergey popov/ owner, popov gymnastics academy"they don't show any efforts to perform those hard tricks."but athletes like gabrielle douglas and mckayla maroney didn't gain their gold medal skills over night.they spent years training... in a gym much like this one... at the popov gymnastics academy in pocatello."you have to put alot of effort, bloody hands alot of rips so if you want to get to olympic level its basically alot of time and effort"local gymnast... aislin quick... has competed in regionals and state competitions... she tells me some times it feels like she is in the gym more than she is at home.aislin quick/gymnast "i come four hours every single weekday."another local gymnast... lydia orgill says that all of the effort is worth it when your flying through the air.lydia orgill/ gymnast"you just have alot of power and in the air you feel like your really free."but after a vault... alot of effort is also put into making it all safe on the way down.

"it's pretty cool experience when your doing hard trick and your airborne...but the main thing is to land and land right way."landing incorrectly can turn a great run into a trip to the hospital... so safety equipment is always at the ready."thats why we have foam pits thats why we have trampolines and you always start with the basic stuff and you move on to the hard stuff."

While some gymnast's have smaller goals..."my main goal is to get a scholarship for college."you never know when you could qualify for something bigger."and if your good enough maybe some day your going to get to