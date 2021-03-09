Pat Bowlen will have to wait for Hall of Fame

The Broncos owner not a finalist for the 2017 Hall of Fame class

Pat bowlen will have to wait his turn to get into canton..

The pro football hall of fame committee did not select bowlen as a contributor for the 2017 hall of fame class today.

He was one of ten finalists.

They picked cowboys owner jerry jones and former nfl commissioner paul tagliabue as the two final finalists instead.

I thought maybe for sentimental reasons they would select the three time super bowl winning owner due to his recent battle with alzheimer's.

