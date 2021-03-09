Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

the pitch

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
the pitch
the pitch
"the pitch" mentorship four week program

Found at wtva dot com.

It's the first of its kind in the tupelo area.... it is known as "the pitch" and it kicked off in the all-america city tonight... "the pitch" is designed to give four local entrepreneurs the chance to work with business owners to further develop their company or product... the four mentors leading "the pitch" selected from a group of fifteen who they wanted to work with for the next four weeks... one of the businesses selected -- "people's choice," a meal service in starkville that

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Sports 10pm

Sports 10pm

WMDT

Highlights from today's games.

You might like

More coverage

Reyessss

Reyessss

WBNG CBS Binghamton, NY

Reyesssssssssss