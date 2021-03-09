Toll Roads in Arkansas

Can you put a price on driving?

On driving -- absolutely... and several states already do.

Now there's a study looking into -- whether this is something arkansans are willing to buy into.

Kark 4's jessi turnure -- examines what arkansas's highways could look like with toll roads -- and whether it's worth it to drivers.

Most drivers are always in a hurry running late even a little impatient.

Their anxiety hits the gas when they're forced to slow down for traffic and there's currently no way around it.

((jim mckenzie/metroplan executive director))"ultimately we can't build our way out of congestion.

We've got to provide other means for folks to get around."

Metroplan is partnering with the arkansas highway and transportation department on a new toll lane study to potentially find another route.

((danny straessle/ahtd spokesman))"getting more people through the area in a quicker amount of time but at a cost."

The study would see if and how much drivers in the natural state would pay to avoid traffic during morning and afternoon rush hour.

((danny straessle/ahtd spokesman))"problem is is we cannot toll existing interstates."the highway department would add a high occupancy toll lane- or hot lane- to each side of a designated highway.

The money collected through the tolls would only go right back to maintain the lanes.

This solution to congestion could pay for itself... instead of the department spendng billions to widen interstates.((danny straessle/ahtd spokesman)) "most tolling operations are losing propositions.

That would also be something seriously looked at.

You could start out and it would pay for the initial, but over time, really would somebody use it?"

About nine cities across the country already have that answer.

The one closest to little rock's size and toll model... salt lake city.

According to the utah department of transportation...drivers pay a dollar or less to hop in a toll lane... but save about ten minutes during rush hour.

The department's most recent data shows the city's toll lanes cost about $700,000 but generate nearly $1 million.the profits go right back into operating and maintaining them.

((jim mckenzie/metroplan executive director))"you can pay a little extra to bypass the traffic and get there in time, it's well worth the investment."

To bring toll lanes to arkansasdrivers will have to continue put their need for speed in geartheir frugality in park.

((ashley)) jessi turnure reporting.

Metroplan and the highway department will complete the study in about a year.

With the possiblity of automated cars hitting the road in a few years -- metroplan says toll roads are even more important.