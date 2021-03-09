More than a ride

Closing anytime soon.

Bmx is not the most popular or well known sport, but for two guys, it's a way to bond, a passion, and a lifestyle.

Ksn's lauren lapka has part one of this two part story.

Lauren lapkain 1973, a little miami boy got the thrill of riding a bicycle for the first time.

Bumps, breaks, and scabs aside, he fell in love with it instantly, so much that as he grew older he dreamed about riding bmx.

Just like it was fate, a track came to miami, oklahoma where 12 year old dale riley got to ride in his first race, a race that would start a journey like no other.

Dale riley bmx rider: "i can remember my first race like it was yesterday.

I can still hear the dust and everything.

It was a dream come true."

Races out of town, trips to the grand nationals..

Bmx became a lifestyle.

The young rider dreamed about going pro.

But just like most childhood dreams, life got in the way dale riley bmx rider: "the last time i raced, as a kid i think i was probably 20 or 21.

You grow up, you get a job so to speak and you know, you gotta do what you gotta do."a few years went by and 1997 rolled around.dale riley bmx rider: "i was in tulsa, oklahoma riding some trails and happened to run across some friends that used to race with, and they said hey come out to the track."dale and his bike were back on the dirt track once again, however this time someone very small and very important tagged along, his son.dale riley bmx rider: "he got his first taste of bmx at the age of 4.

I had my first comeback i guess you could say."

Nathan riley: "i remember little pieces of the track.

Not a lot.

I do know i always loved going out n' always loved racing."dale riley bmx rider: "it was amazing.

I mean i was able to pass on something that, had engulfed my childhood."just like dad, little nathan fell in love with bikes and being on the track.

So just like before, it was races out of town, trips to the grand nationals, but this time it was as a father with his son.

Nathan riley: "i love making laps with him and always talking about what to do over this jump, maybe hit this turn a certain way."nathan has come a long way since his first ride at age 4.

In fact, he's now 21, a familiar milestone for his father.dale riley bmx rider: "i kinda wish i never would have quit.

So hopefully, he'll kinda keep it closer than i did."nathan riley: "i'm getting about to that age where i need to either go pro or not.

I would love to, but it's just such a time commitment.

And that would mean giving up a lot of other things, and i don't know if i'm quite ready to do that."

Pro or not, nathan has a way to keep bmx in his life forever...tomorrow on ksn local news, see how this familys passion created a sanctuary not only for them, but the city they call home.

In miami, lauren lapka, ksn local news.