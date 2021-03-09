Museum of Art at MSU Kicks Off "Arts For All" Project

On this creative endeavor.

((anna-marie ahrberg reporting)) blue skies.... golden opportunies.... and red sunsets....that's the name of the future masterpiece that'll hang in downtown wichita falls.

Anne farley gaines/ artist " i was struck by the red sunsets in your surrounding areas, and how they seem to change at every moment and i was just clicking my camera like crazy out the window."

Chicago- based artist anne farely gaines is spearheading the project.

Francine cerraro/ wf museum of art direcr director "we chose her because she could help us understand how to orchestrate this really complicated way to build a mural..

To create a mural... but also to get the community involved in this project."

This won't be a traditional mural.

It will be multimedia-- made from a variety of materials like ceramic pieces, paintings and mosiac works.... that'll be put together to make up the 15 by 20 foot creation.

Anna-marie ahrberg "whether you're a professional or just a beginner you are welcome to come join in on the collaboration and create your own masterpiece."

In order to showcase all there is to love about wichita falls-- people are encouraged to paint their favorite part of the city.

Anne farley gaines/ artist "i'm sure some people will look at what they love most about the falls... you know, maybe their dog, their teacher, the house where they live... and that's all apart of wichita falls."

And although community members will make those special local touches happen-- gaines will be creating a few anchor pieces.

Anne farley gaines/ artist "i will be producing a mosaic of the falls, and some of the oil wells in the surrounding area and lake wichita and some of the buildings downtown like the world's smallest sky scraper."

It will take almost a year to complete the project-- that will eventually hang proudly in downtown wichita falls.

Anna-marie ahrberg kfdx 3 news news(--darrell--) this was all made possible thanks to a grant from the priddy foundation.(--gwyn--) if you want to participate-- there are workshops on wednesdays and thursdays-- and for more information head over to texomas homepage dot com.

