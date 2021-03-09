What You Need to Know About Zika

Cameron county health officials are planing to make a community outreach program to teach the public about the dangers of zika.

Today the county is joining with 'promotoras' and other local groups to reach those in need.

No offical program exists due to funding issues.

News center 23's alfredo cuadros finds out what you need to know about the virus.

Alfredo cuadros after speaking with health authorities, it's not a matter of if zika is coming to the valley, but when.

Prevention is key and information can help us better understand the virus.

We asked what you need to know about zika?

Cameron county health authority - dr. castillo it's not particularly deadly, most people don't get sick if you do get sick, it only last for a few days, so very minor illness but i think what we're worried about is the devastating effects it can have on a pregnancy.

Alfredo cuadros and those effects vary.

About 80 percent of people with zika will not see symptoms. those that do will feel a fever, joint pain, red eyes.

Cameron county health authority - dr. castillo this is not a permanent viral infection where a person like hiv or hepatitis c where once you have the infection it doesn't go away, this is more of a virus that comes and goes.

Alfredo cuadros the usual suspects are mosquitoes.

Health experts recommend you clear standing water and take steps to prevent you from getting bit but dr. castillo says that mosquitoes aren't the only ones to look out for.

Cameron county health authority - dr. castillo right now we don't have mosquitoes going around with zika, but the risk may be if their partner got exposed to zika on travel or they were travelling and then they had a sexual transmission of zika.

Alfredo cuadros what makes this disease dangerous is not what will happen to the host of the virus, the effects are seen in future generations those vulnerable are expecting women and their children who may have brain development issues.

Cameron county health authority - dr. castillo "we don't anticipate them being massive outbreaks with tens of tens of thousands of people will get it but any case is one too many."

Alfredo cuadros today there is no known treatment or cure for the virus.

Visit c-d-c dot gov for up to date maps and latest zika updates.

From brownsville, alfredo cuadros, kveo, news center 23.

Adriana: individuals can seek private testing for zika.

The testing itself is used to prevent spread in a community, but it does not help the person infected.