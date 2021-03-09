Helen Lamm turns 105 on August 25, now known as Helen R. Lamm day.

One fruita resident is celebrating a very special birthday later this month, so special, the city issued a proclamation tonight, naming august 25th as "helen r.

Lamb" day to celebrate her 105th birthday.

News channel 5's julia maguire sat down with helen and her son earlier today, and brings us the story.

">>>august 25, 2016 now marks a very special day in fruita- helen r.

Lamm day in celebration of her 105th birthday.

Helen's story dates back to 1911 when she was born on a dairy farm in pennsylvania.i in her 105 years, helen has lived through two world wars, had her first of three children at the start of the great depression, and was even employed by jacob's aircraft during the second world war, where she made parts for fighter planes the united states air force "those airplane parts kept our american planes in the air and those pilots safe and kept them fighting and flying all through the war."

Moving to fruita in 2013 with her son frank, began her passion for target shooting and fishing, catching her first fish at the age of 102.

"mom says you can have fun shooting, hunting, and fishing at most any age."

Impressed by her enthusiasm for the sport, helen received a birthday present from ruger firearms this year.

And even at the age of 105, this great-grandmother still enjoys a trip up in the mountains.

"she likes the wildlife she likes looking way out in the distance."

While helen may embody the can-do spirit, frank says its the compassionate his mother always shows, that makes her deserving of such a celebration.

"she puts herself last and if it wouldn't be for these people and the city of fruita acknowledging her you would never know she even had a birthday, she would never mention it.""