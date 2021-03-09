Creation Stories Movie

Creation Stories Movie Trailer - One man created the soundtrack that defined a generation.

Danny Boyle presents the Sky Original film Creation Stories, coming to Sky Cinema 20 March.

Plot synopsis: Creation Stories tells the unforgettable tale of infamous Creation Records label head Alan McGee; and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture.

Director: Nick Moran Writers: Dean Cavanagh, Irvine Welsh Stars: Ewen Bremner, Leo Flanagan, Richard Jobson