Coaches are always coming up with crazy names and combos to form their own unique, play-calling language.

Omaha.

Peyton manning made that phrase popular during his play-calling days as the broncos quarterback.

No doubt some high school teams picked up on it.

James-"football coaches being the mental giants that we are.

We have our own jargons."

Grabowski-"x-reverse.

Y.

Go.

Z comeback."

James-"redbuck right criss-cross at five."

Starr-"jet red 51 curl."

Fant-"right 21.

Gun left.

Trey.

Slide.

Big pop.

I'm sorry true pop.

Big gorilla.

Little fish.

How 'bout that.

That's one play."

Reporter-"where do coaches go to learn all this verbage, which is pretty unique."

Starr-"boy, it has been about 25 years ago.

I went to the university of delaware.

I would make that trip ever year and study with those guys.

Just kind of picked it up from them."

Fant-"the whole gruden quarterback camp.

I'm constantly listening to those guys.

I'm writing down what they are saying.

The y-bananas play.

The tight end.

I so called that like two years ago.

It was great."

Mariakis-"a lot of our names our play names are states, college teams, and opponent names."

James-"the offensive linemen will have some fun with their calls.

Lot of food calls from the linemen."

Fant-"the guys up-front, people give the line the wrong deal.

They're brilliant.

It was like girls names that they knew.

It's always something, and the kids enjoy it.

When they're in there, and they call it.

They're the ones who created it.

Sometimes they actually block it harder."

Wise-"i'm not really looking for new names.

I'm just looking to improve on the ones that