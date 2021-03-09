Nola to miss rest of the season

Tonight.

Just announced before the game, phillies gm matt klentak announced that aaron nola's season is over.nola's been out since early in the month with a right elbow strain.

But he's since been diagnosed with a sprain ucl and mild flexor strain by dr. james andrews.

Nola did struggle this season, going 6-9 with a 4.78 era in 20 starts.right hander frank hermann has