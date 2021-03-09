Gardening in Autumn is Crucial

>> amber: all right.úñ thanks, mike.

>>> it's warm outside today but before we know it, we'll be soaking in fall temperatures.

Craig is here tonight from earl may nursery to talk about what gardeners should be focused on planting for fall.

So we're getting into a transitional time right now.

So what are some of the hot commodities coming up here?

>> a lot of things starting to either come in late this week or probably next week would be -- you have irises starting to come in.

Bulbs.

So like your tulips, daffodils, surprise lillies or maybe one that's hard to get that we have this year.

Most of the bulbs that you put in the ground in the fall are a permanent bulb.úñ so the one you buy in the spring are not.

They have to be redug up.

So you're actually putting these in for your beauty for spring.

>> amber: do they last throughout the winter then as well?

>> they'll basically go dormant in the ground and then pop up real early.

>> amber: okay.

>> so they'll be one of the real early flowers next year.

>> amber: you can save time and get some of the spring stuff ready right away in the fall.

>> in a way.

Kind of preprepping for spring.

>> amber: pre prepping.

R rng.

>> we're coming out of a hot summer.

Grass seeding through the end of this month and through the month of september is where you're going to go in and do repair work on the lawns.

Make them look nice again if you have some problems. and mums is probably -- mums and asters probably one of the biggest fall color items maybe of a rainbow of colors.

As long as everything goes as planned, we'll have a big assortment of those come in on friday.

So if anybody needs to put some updated color in the landscape or maybe in your pots, it's a great plant to do that with.

>> amber: okay.

And with the fall shipments coming in soon, doesn't mean it needs to be done right away.

So kind of what's people's window of time to get them in the ground.

>> you can still plant up late into -- typically we plant into november or december.

>> amber: okay.

>> landscapes.

It totally depends on how cold things come in.

Early and light frost is not a big deal.

But there are certain things, like we're talking about that you're going to want to probably get in a little earlier.

If you're talking tree shrubs, perennials, they go in really late into the season.

A plant going into the fall where it's cool goes through less stress.úñ and a plant usually going out ofúñ the spring into the summer.úñ so most people plant heavier in the spring.

But fall is usually an easier time for a plant to actually go into its first winter.

>> amber: wow.

So we think of fall as leaves úñ more, but it's definitely still time to get that fresh pop of color in the ground.

>> fresh pop of color or get everything set and ready to go for the next season.

>> amber: okay.úñ and where can people buy some úñ products?

>> we're on the north belt.úñ 24 north belt next to the new ?ñ natural grocers that used to be ?ñ olympia lanes.

>> amber: all right.

Thank you so much.

>> thank you so much.

