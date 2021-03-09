ROi Breaks Ground on New Republic Facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--A Springfield-based company that makes medical supply packs for doctors across America will soon have a larger manufacturing center.

Today r-o-i broke ground on a new 100- thousand square foot building on east sawyer road in republic.

R-o-i, which stands for resource, optimization and innovation, was founded by and is owned by mercy.

The medical packs produced by r-o-i contain supplies to help doctors peform a wide range of surgical procedures.

Michael rivard, ceo, roi: "so we design those packs specifically for those physicians.

Every pack is different.

For a hospital.

For a doctor.

For a different location.

And its so that they are comfortable and they can give ultimately the best care to their patients.

David: more than 90 r-o-i co-workers will work out of the 10-million dollar facility when it