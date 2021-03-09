Maroa House gets attention

Could be detained.

Ken: ' a ' neglected building in the " tower district " - that's known to attract problems - is supposedly getting some much needed rehab.

Ken: it's on the corner of "maroa" and "home avenue"... - was once a halfway house... but after several complaints... city officials say the owners have pulled permits.

Cbs 47's ' joe moeller ' joins us live in the tower district with more on "neighborhood concerns."

Joe: yeah everyone we spoke with today agreed the maroa home needs some help... they say repairs would be nice, but not help the entire area's problems. 01:13:54 i have seen broken out windows, broken boards, knocking down the fence right there, just blight, it needs to be finished.

On the corner of maroa and home in the tower district you will find... the maroa home.

Laura mcatee, neighbor it is not being watched it is not being supervised it is just a free for all.

A building neighbors say doesn't exactly help the homeless and crime problems in the area.

01:18:57 the homeless sleeping around here in the stairways, it just attracts more of it.

We were forced to stop filming and leave because of this homeless man who came at our crew...something resident laura mcatee says is an example of what goes on here.

She says the maroa house....once a halfway house but now empty...attracts this.

Esmeralda soria, fresno city councilmember code enforcement has a an open case because there has been a number of complaints because there were number of people who were occupying at some point.

Fresno city councilmember esmeralda soria says the maroa house is supposed to get attention.

01:00:38 we also know the property owner has pulled out permits soria says code enforcement explained to her the owners should be putting up windowns soon....she says the city is doing what they can.

01:03:45 there is only so much the city can do, if the owner has only pulled permits we have to let it go through the process.

Residents say they are happy to hear progress may happen... 01:19:28 even if they put windows in that would be great, if you don't get some sort of program in there halfway house or apartments if someone is not here someone is just going to break them out.

Joe: mcatee also told us she thinks another thing that would help on moroa is an increase in police bike patrol...something she hopes happens soon.

Reporting in the tower district tonight