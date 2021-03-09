John Plum Releases First TV Ad

Ad goes over his background

My twin tiers dot com.

The political tv ad war is now underway in the 23rd congressional district.

Today democratic candidate john plumb released his first television advertisement.

"my families been here for four generations, that's my high school, this is part of my old paper route, and this is the house i grew up in."

"my families been here for four generations, that's my high school, this is part of my old paper route, and this is the house i grew up in."

The ad introduces plum, who is from the jamestown area, to voters.

Republican congressman tom reed is now running his second tv ad in this campaign cycle.

Through the end of june plumb's campaign reports raising 859-thousand dollars.