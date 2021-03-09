Several new businesses set to boost local economy

The state supreme court.

Hundreds of new jobs are on the way to a four state county.

And even though it will be a while before those projects are complete, they are giving the region an economic boost.

We find out more from ksn's stuart price.

Stuart price the kansas crossing hotel and casino under construction near the intersection of 171 and kansas 400 isn't scheduled to open until early next year.

But blake benson with the pittsburg area chamber of commerce says the project is already pumping money into the local economy.blake benson, pittsburg area chamber of commerce"the casino developers have been very adamant in using as many local uh contractors in the the construction but they they have that same commitment to using local vendors once the casino is open"another construction project in the south end of pittsburg is the la quinta, near the intersection of centennial and broadway scheduled to open later this fall.

Between kansas crossing and the la quinta benson says they will employ in excess of 300 people.

But he expects those projects will spawn a second round of development in the area.blake benson, pittsburg area chamber of commerce "typically with with large investments like this other projects will follow so i think that's going to be a very attractive area uh particularly for retail uh for all the uh people that will be coming to visit both the casino and the hotel so we think a lot of things are possible in that area"but it's the bigger picture, outside of south pittsburg that has b.j.

Harris, of the crawford county convention and visitors bureau, so excited.

B.j.

Harris, crawford county convention & visitor's bureau "our amenities our hotels as we compare to the rest of the state of kansas and the rest of the region are going to be at a level that is higher than probably than anybody else around because of new construction because of the the gaming and entertainment opportunities" in pittsburg, stuart price, ksn