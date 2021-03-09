Danny Garret Now Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

And- a- half months after a man was killed in a car accident in wichita falls.... the driver of that car is now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

On may 2nd.... at around 10:45 pm.... police say danny lee garrett was heading north on taft.... when he collided with a pickup that was westbound on kell.

Investigators believe he entered the intersection on a red light.

While the driver of the truck was not injured.... the jaws of life had to be used to free garrett.... and 33- year- old brandon eddington.

Eddington, who was a 2002 burkburnett graduate and father of two, did not survive.

Garrett submitted a blood sample.... and the dps lab determined he had a blood alcohol content of .160.... twice the legal limit.

Again, he's now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

