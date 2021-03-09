Model railway derailed by vandals

A vandal destroyed the outdoor railway at the Twin Falls County Fairground over the weekend.

Soon as it becomes available.

Vandalism>> good evening everyone and thanks for tuning in.

Iam joe martin.

The magic valley model railroaders are left to pick up the pieces this week after a vandal struck their outdoor railway.

Kelsey so-to has the story.

Train display vandalized>> vo: several months ago, model railroad club member doug christensen donated his outdoor rail set to the club in order to share it with the masses.

Just last month a group of preschoolers came out to learn about trains and the importance of transportation.

But over the weekend, someone took it upon themselves to destroy the club members hard work.

Doug christensen>> sot: it's hard, you get to be an old person, you put your time your money, your talents, it all get's devoted to something you think is important, maybe it isn't to everybody, but we think it's important and then someone who doesn't care comes and rips it up and we're at a quandry to know, what do we have to do?

Kelsey souto>> standup: sometime late sunday night or early monday morning someone came through and kicked apart the track, destroying the outdoor railway.

Twin falls county sherriff is actively investigating and if you have any information you're asked to give them a call.

Leon martin>> sot: you see only one railroad here.

This is your railroad too, we are in this together, we are a community.

Vo: the group is concerced about getting the railway put back together in time for the twin falls county fair, so they're looking for help from the public to get back on their feet.

Sot: well the whole idea was so the public could see it.

And enjoy it.

Two weeks from today, the fair opens and we've got about a months worth of work to do.

Vo:they say this vandalism will not derail their spirit.

C.

L.

Reese>> sot: if we can just keep one or two or 10 off of drugs, get them interested in this sort of thing, get them focused on something positive then we've done more than what we could've hoped for.

Vandalism>> the magic valley model railroaders will have an open house this saturday from 12 to 2 p-m at the twin falls county fairground.

Anyone is welcome to come and learn how to run the trains or help make repairs.

No prior experience