Paying it Forward to the American Red Cross

Faces disaster.

In this week's pay it forward, a local woman is eager to help volunteers from our community as they aid in recovery efforts.

Jessica holland, paying it forward :02 "i want to pay it forward."

Jessica holland found us at the law offices of parker and alexander, who provided the 300 dollars for donation.

Kevin alexander, parker alexander attorneys at law :13 "just trying to do the right thing and we would ask that everybody else do the same.

If you've ever been blessed and had someone that came along and did something unexpected and nice for you that you don't let it stop with you and you pay it forward."

In light of the horrific flooding affecting the southern parts of our state, jessica wanted to give to the american red cross.

Jessica holland, paying it forward :12 "i used to live in lafayette so i have a lot of friends down in the lafayette and baton rouge area that were affected by the flood.

And then also my dad was on the board for the american red cross, so it's also an organization that's dear to my heart."

James price, american red cross :07 "here you go, on the behalf of parker alexander and hixson ford, we'd like to pay it forward.

Why thank you."

James price says the money will help the red cross in their recovery efforts, as they send local volunteers, familiar with the disaster and heartbreak, to aid.

James price, american red cross :10 "this will mean a lot.

It helps to carry on the tradition of being able to provide shelters, providing meals for those that are in need and that's what the red cross does."

James price, american red cross:15 "with what has happened here, in march, a lot of our volunteers that are down there have experienced it locally.

As much as with a lot of our local volunteers down there have experienced it and they're able to provide that help with those in need."

Jessica was just happy to help.

Jessica holland, paying it forward :10 "it's definitely a good feeling to be able to help people that you love, and even people that you don't know.

I know that they're running a telethon for this event too so hopefully this money will be able to benefit everyone affected."

Connor ingalls, fox 14 news.